CHICAGO — Less than three weeks before the drivers take to the course, NASCAR is adding another partnership for their upcoming Chicago Street Race.

This time, however, it’s to help out an organization in the State of Illinois.

NASCAR Chicago has announced a partnership with Special Olympics Illinois for the upcoming street race.

That organization will be the beneficiary of the event’s 50/50 raffle.

NASCAR announced that the event has entered into a multi-year partnership with Special Olympics Illinois as part of the event on July 1 and 2 downtown.

There are a few parts of the agreement that will aid the organization, most notably being the beneficiary of the 50/50 raffle that will take place during the Xfinity and Cup Series race.

Representatives and athletes will attend the event while the organization will have an advertising presence within the 2.2-mile course. Part of this will be done to raise awareness for the “Chicago Duck Derby” – a major fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois that will be held on August 10 this year.

“With NASCAR, Special Olympics Illinois has found a truly remarkable partner as we have a shared vision for the impact that we can have on the lives of our athletes,” said Special Olympics Illinois president and CEO Dave Breen. “Between the Chicago Street Race Weekend and our Chicago Ducky Derby, when 100,000 rubber duckies will race down the Chicago River to benefit athletes with intellectual disabilities, this is going to be an exhilarating summer of racing, and we are proud to do it alongside an organization like NASCAR.”

Construction is underway on the scaffolding for temporary stands for the inaugural event that has been met with curiosity and criticism since its announcement in July 2022. A few street closures have already begun around the course that feature time on Columbus Drive, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, East Balbo Drive, Michigan Avenue, East Congress Plaza Drive, and East Jackson Drive.

The Xfinity Race, The Loop 121, will be run on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. with the Cup Series race, the Grant Park 220, being run on Sunday, July 2.