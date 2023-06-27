CHICAGO — Race day is fast approaching in Chicago, with NASCAR hosting a series of events across the city in the leadup.

From fundraisers to fan fests, anticipation is growing among locals. Some were even afforded a closer look at the downtown track via Big Bus Tour. As several streets remain closed for the setup, some tourists feel that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“I said to my wife earlier, ‘I’d watch more NASCAR if they did stuff like this in the city streets,'” said Christopher O’Brocto, who was visiting Chicago from Los Angeles.

O’Brocto, a Chicago native, said NASCAR will go a long way in fueling the economy.

“Racing is a big money event and you look at things like ‘Why they’re doing it?’ They’re doing it to expand the product. So why not Chicago?” O’Brocto added.

The Navy Pier Fan Fest runs through 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Other events this week include:

Bubba’s Block Party, a Nationwide Community Initiative Hosted by 23XI Racing Driver Bubba Wallace Wednesday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56 th Pl.

Chicago Parks District Columbus Park Pit Stop Thursday, June 29, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Columbus Park Teen Center, 500 S. Central Ave.

NASCAR Night with Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Thursday, June 29, 7:05 p.m. (first pitch) Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St.

