CHICAGO – The route of the course has been announced and some tickets are set to go on sale this week.

Now fans of NASCAR know when the first stock car races on the streets of Chicago will start this coming summer.

In their times and networks announcement for their 2023 season today, @nascar has set the times for the inaugural Chicago Street Races.

July 1st – Xfinity Race – 4 PM central

July 2nd – Cup Race – 4:30 PM central

In their announcement of the times and broadcast schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, NASCAR set the start for the two events that are part of the inaugural Chicago Street Race:

July 1st – Xfinity Race – 4 PM Central

July 2nd – Cup Race – 4:30 PM Central

This announcement comes just a day ahead of the beginning of ticket sales for the event on Thursday, as two-day reserve tickets and premium packages will be available to purchase at 10 a.m.

The race will be televised on the NBC network.

This past July, NASCAR announced the start of this new event in Chicago as they’ll take to a 2.2 mile, 12-turn street course that starts and ends on Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain.

It’s the first time that a stock car race has been staged downtown and marks the return of NASCAR to the Chicagoland area for the first time since 2019. That’s when Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet hosted Cup, Xfinity, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in June of that year.

On Wednesday, NASCAR opened a new downtown Chicago office at Two Prudential Plaza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese along with other city dignitaries.

You can see more coverage of NASCAR’s first street race by clicking here.