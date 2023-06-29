CHICAGO — Kyle Busch is no Taylor Swift.

While the singing sensation is credited with helping to fill nearly 97% of Chicago hotel rooms during her June concerts at Soldier Field, there are still plenty of rooms available – at relatively low prices – during this weekend’s NASCAR street race.

The Hilton Chicago, which overlooks the race route in Grant Park, has rooms available for $278 per night this weekend. The high-end JW Marriott in the Loop is offering rooms at $365 per night and the swanky Four Seasons is offering accommodations for $700. None of the prices are off-the-charts for a Chicago summer weekend.

“We are hearing that occupancy overall is pretty strong as a result of both NASCAR and the USA Volleyball National Championships taking place at McCormick Place,” Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association CEO Michael Jacobson told WGN via email. “That said, there are definitely still rooms available and deals to be found.”

NASCAR claims its Chicago Street Race and accompanying activities will create more than $113 million in economic impact and more than $3 million in tax revenue for the City of Chicago.

“If anyone from the suburbs, northwest Indiana or Wisconsin are looking to make last minute plans to come down for the weekend, there is definitely still an opportunity to do so,” said hotel industry rep Jacobson. “Several hotels are even doing some cool specials, like the Voco Hotel who is doing a special for NASCAR that includes two train passes so that you don’t even have to worry about traffic or driving downtown.”

Major cities have been fighting to regain their mojo after the pandemic shut down conventions and drained urban centers of many 5-day-a-week workers. Finding the perfect mix of business and pleasure tourism means millions for cities and their hospitality industries.

Swifts’ Chicago concerts coincided with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the James Beard Foundation Awards. Choose Chicago’s CEO, Lynn Osmond, said that weekend “led to over $39 million in hotel revenue, which is an all-time record”

A representative of Choose Chicago said the group doesn’t have hotel data or forecasts.

“We are hearing reports from some hotels that they are experiencing a lift due to NASCAR, and with USA Volleyball also in town we expect a strong weekend for our hotels and our entire hospitality community as NASCAR fans visit restaurants and bars, utilize transportation services and support our partners across the tourism industry,” a Choose Chicago spokesperson responded via email.