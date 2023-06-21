CHICAGO — As the event in early July gets closer, many are starting to see the course for the NASCAR in downtown Chicago take shape.

So how is the progress going a week-and-a-half out from the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1 & 2?

NASCAR officials provided an update on that Wednesday afternoon as the built continues around the 2.2-mile course that will be on a number of major roads in the Loop. Already a number of closures are in place for the event with more to come next week as the city prepares for its first downtown stock car race.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese, NASCAR civil engineering director Jeremy Casperson, and Four Leaf Productions CEO Shelley Phillips provided an update on the progress during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

You can see live coverage of the news conference in the video above.