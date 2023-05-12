CHICAGO — With a number of concerns raised over the last few months by those in the city, NASCAR is making a few changes to their first-ever street race in Chicago this summer.

Per a spokesperson for NASCAR in Chicago, after 120 meetings with the city along with local businesses, organizations, and residents, some adjustments are being made to the initial plans for the event that will take place downtown on July 1 and 2.

There are four main areas in which NASCAR has made changes for the Chicago Street Race: Access, Grant Park, sound, and schedule.

Access

NASCAR has reduced a lot of the barrier installation schedule by “at least a week” from the initial timeline in an effort to reduce traffic disruption.

There are efforts underway to make sure that pedestrian and vehicle traffic will have access to the Museum Campus.

Grant Park

NASCAR has taken out part of the course’s “footprint” so residents of the South Loop can access their dog and skate park.

Structures built around the park will be focused on the sidewalks, with an effort to keep green space & Buckingham Fountain open as long as possible during the set-up and teardown for the event.

Sound and Schedule

During the Chicago Street Race, special mufflers are being used to decrease noise by ten decibels, with testing on that product being done now.

Keeping on-track time to under ten hours and not having the cars run before 10 a.m.

The musical acts will end no later than 10 p.m. or earlier.

NASCAR will run their Xfinity race, The Loop 121, on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m., with the cup race taking place on Sunday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. The Chainsmokers and The Black Crowes will play concerts on Saturday with Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett performing on Sunday.