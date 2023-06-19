CHICAGO — As the event gets closer, NASCAR continues to finish up a few details when it comes to their first street race in Chicago.

That includes the addition of a few well-known food items in the city.

Those who like Lou Malnati’s, Garrett’s Popcorn, and Vienna Beef will be able to get all three inside NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race grounds on July 1 & 2. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IDwmESO7nH — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 15, 2023

Ahead of the Chicago Street Race on June 1 and 2, NASCAR announced that they’ve come to deals with Lou Malnati’s, Garrett Popcorn Shops, and Vienna Beef to sell during the event.

Food from all three of the vendors will be available at concession stands that will be located around the 2.2-mile oval that includes both grandstands and suites.

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants was named the official food and beverage partner of the Chicago Street Races back in May. Food from a number of their establishments, including the RPM restaurants, will be served at the event.

NASCAR will give each of their engine manufacturers the chance the chance to be the official pace car in each year of the Chicago Street Race Cup Series race.

The manufacturer of the pole winning car for the Cup Series race will lead the field to green in July 2.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rfhZyfWbYW — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 19, 2023

When it comes to the race itself, NASCAR is having a bit of a unique way to select their pace car for the Cup Series race on Sunday, July 2.

Each manufacturer of cars in the series, Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, will have the shot to have one of their automobiles pace the race. Whichever manufacturer’s car wins the pole position for the Cup Series race will lead the cars to green this year.

Whichever manufacturer has the next highest-finishing car will pace the 2024 race and whichever car is third will do the same in 2025.

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace, who participated in the announcement of the Chicago Street Race in July 2022, will have an event on race week for fans.

“Bubba’s Block Party,” which is a nationwide initiative by the driver and his team, 23XI Racing, will be held at the DuSable Black History Museum & Education Center on Wednesday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s a free ticketed event that will feature a performance Chicago-born Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer Lupe Fiasco. The event will also have a kid zone while offering free haircuts along with health, and wellness activities. There will also be racing simulators and live pit stop demonstrations by Wallace’s Cup Series pit crew.

A few local vendors will also be selling food at the event, including Charmz Kitchen, Culture Food & Entertainment, One Plate at a Time, Reggie’s Ribs, Chicken/Beef Sausage, Ribs, Jerk Chicken Quesadilla, Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, Mike’s Lemonade & Cheesesteaks, and Taste-E Cookies and Co.