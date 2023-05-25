CHICAGO — The event is just a little over a month away, but NASCAR continues to make major announcements when it comes to their event in downtown Chicago in early July.

As it has a few times, it concerns more support they’ve gotten to stage the first stock car street race in the city’s history.

.@NASCARChicago announces a third founding partner for this July’s races in the city.

.

Xfinity officially joins McDonalds and Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Illinois for the event.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fHOPSJibb3 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 25, 2023

NASCAR announced that Xfinity will be the third founding partner for the Chicago Street Race, which will be held in The Loop on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. They will join with McDonald’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, who joined the race earlier this year.

The telecommunications company has been the sponsor of NASCAR’s second-tier series since 2015, which will be featured on July 1 in The Loop 121 that will go off at 4 p.m. central time that day.

As part of their sponsorship of the race itself, they will have significant signage throughout the 2.2-mile course. They will also have Turn 10 on the course named “Xfinity 10G Turn,” which is the one where drivers will make a right turn from East Congress Plaza Drive to South Michigan Avenue.

“Whenever we want to do something bold to advance the sport and the fan experience, Xfinity has always been there to help us move NASCAR forward,” said Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese in a statement. “The Founding Partner model is really unique to the Chicago Street Race, and we can’t think of a better organization to add to this incredible list of partners for our first-ever street race.”

Announced last July, the Chicago Street Race marks the return of NASCAR to the Chicagoland area since 2019. Previously they’d races at Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway since 2001 and were scheduled to host events in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled them.

They were left off the schedule in 2021 and 2022 before NASCAR announced the downtown race in July 2022.

Having the event in downtown Chicago ahead of the July 4 holiday and in the midst of a busy summer season around that area has brought a mix of curiosity and criticism. Already NASCAR has made a few adjustments to ease some of the closures in the busy area, but a few Chicago staple events, including Taste of Chicago, had to be altered due to the race.