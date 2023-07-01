CHICAGO — NASCAR has announced that the Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 street race has been postponed due to weather and lightning in the downtown Chicago area.

The race will now resume at 10 a.m., with gates opening to the general public at 9 a.m.

While NASCAR officials had hoped to complete the event on Saturday, asking spectators to take shelter and any necessary precautions while inclement weather passed through, the decision was made just after 6:30 p.m. to suspend the Loop 121 street race until Sunday.

Severe weather was a cause of concern as the city of Chicago was set to hold the inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend.

WGN meteorologist Mike Jansen said there was a 50% chance of storms for Saturday when the Xfinity Race was scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

While some NASCAR races have continued in the rain, lightning in the area proved to great a hurdle for drivers.

If this computer forecast model is close to accurate, racing tomorrow morning could very much be in jeopardy. #TheLoop121 #NASCARChicago https://t.co/e4ka4YL9wU pic.twitter.com/mJYOin3eSv — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) July 1, 2023

Sunday morning may be no different.

Janssen’s latest computer forecast model calls for heavy rain, very much putting the Loop 121 street race and the NASCAR Cup Series in jeopardy.

The Chainsmokers concert, scheduled for 7 p.m., has also been canceled. It is unknown if the performance has been rescheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.