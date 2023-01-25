CHICAGO – As the event gets closer, NASCAR made two major announcements about the first-ever Chicago Street Race on Wednesday.

The stock car racing series first announced its concert lineup for the event that will take place downtown on July 1 and 2.

The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett also taking playing at the race. Here’s how the schedule of events will play out on each day.

Saturday, July 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying

The Black Crowes concert

NASCAR Xfinity Series race

The Chainsmokers concert

Sunday, July 2

Charly Crockett Concert

Miranda Lambert Concert

NASCAR Cup Series race

Already announced by NASCAR, the Xfinity Race will begin on Saturday at 4 p.m. with Sunday’s Cup Race starting at 4:30 p.m. Specific times for the concerts have yet to be set.

NASCAR also announced that two-day general admission tickets for the event will go on sale on Thursday, February 2 at 10 a.m. central time starting at $269. Fans have the ability to sign-up for a pre-sale of the general admission tickets at the race’s website, which would allow them to do so on Tuesday, January 31, or Wednesday, February 1.

Two-day reserve tickets for the event are already on sale for the Chicago Street Race and start at $465.

The Chicago Street Race is the first of its kind to be staged downtown and the first visit for the stock car series to the area since 2019, when they raced at Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway. The proposed 2.2-mile course will start and end at Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain.