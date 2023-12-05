CHICAGO — Tickets for the NASCAR 2024 Chicago Street race will go on sale on Wednesday.

For a second-straight year, NASCAR drivers will take to the streets of the “Windy City” for a weekend showcase on July 6-7.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race will go off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.(CT) with the Cup Series event taking place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.(CT)

According to NASCAR Chicago, registered presale begins Tuesday and tickets to the general public begins Wednesday. Kids under 12 get free admission to Saturday’s events, but will have to pay $45 for Sunday’s general admission. Single-day tickets will sell for $150.

For more info and tickets, go to: nascarchicago.com