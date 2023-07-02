CHICAGO — A man is in police custody after he drove an unauthorized vehicle onto the NASCAR Chicago Street Race track Saturday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 46-year-old man was driving northbound in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he hit a barricade, causing his vehicle to enter an unauthorized portion of the NASCAR race track.

The track was not in use at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The 46-year-old man was taken into police custody and issued three traffic citations after officers arrived on scene.

No further information is available at this time.