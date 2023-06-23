CHICAGO — A host of major street closures in downtown Chicago for the NASCAR races in early July begin this weekend.

On Sunday, the first major closure in a week full of them takes place as crews get the 2.2-mile course around Grant Park ready for the Chicago Street Races on July 1 and 2.

Construction is well underway as crews are putting up suites, grandstands, along with barriers and fencing around the circuit.

Here are the closures that are ahead this week, starting on Jackson Drive on Sunday just after Midnight.

Sunday, June 25 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Temporary overnight closure of westbound Roosevelt Rd between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Dr.

Sunday, June 25 – Beginning at 1 a.m. – Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. and closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

– Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. and closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Monday, June 26 – Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Plaza Dr. and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Closure of Congress Plaza Dr. and lane closures on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Monday, June 26 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Temporary overnight multi-lane closure on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane.

Temporary overnight multi-lane closure on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane. Tuesday, June 27 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Temporary overnight multi-lane closures on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane.

Temporary overnight multi-lane closures on southbound Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr, and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Travel reduced to one lane. Wednesday, June 28 – Beginning at 8 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd., traffic lane closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Van Buren and Jackson Dr. , closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., closure of Monroe St. between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and Columbus Dr. Between Jackson Dr. and Monroe St.

Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd., traffic lane closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Van Buren and Jackson Dr. closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., closure of Monroe St. between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Dr., and Columbus Dr. Between Jackson Dr. and Monroe St. Thursday, June 29 – Beginning at 8 p.m. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr,

Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr, Thursday, June 29 – Beginning at 10 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr, and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr, and Jackson Dr., *closure of northbound Indiana Ave. From Roosevelt to 13 th St.

Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr, and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr, and Jackson Dr., *closure of northbound Indiana Ave. From Roosevelt to 13 St. Friday, June 30 – Beginning at 5 p.m. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

The work on the course will continue in the days leading up to the event with the haulers for the teams expected to arrive on Friday, June 30 with the on-track activity beginning Saturday, July 1. That’s the day of the running of the Xfinity race, The Loop 121, with the Cup Series race, the Grant Park 220, taking place on Sunday, July 2.