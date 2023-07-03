CHICAGO — It was a unique opportunity for the Bears quarterback at a very unique event in downtown Chicago.

While it might have been adjusted a bit due to the weather, Justin Fields still got to have a first when it comes to another professional sport.

Named the Grand Marshal of the inaugural Chicago Street Race Cup Series event on Sunday, the Bears quarterback had the honor of giving the command for drivers to start their engines for the Grant Park 220.

“It’s a new experience for me,” said Fields of being around a NASCAR race. “But I feel like now I’m definitely going to get into it way more. So I’m excited.”

Things had to be adjusted just a bit due to the torrential downpours that canceled most of Sunday’s prerace activities around the 2.2-mile course and delayed the start of the Cup Series race by an hour.

Instead of around the starting grid, Fields gave the command to start the engines in the media center that was located at the Art Institute of Chicago. The delay because of the rain ended up shortening the Grant Park 220 to just 75 laps, which was won by first-time NASCAR starter Shane van Gisbergen.

Yet Fields still had the chance to take in some of the atmosphere surrounding a stock car event – and even got to spend some time with one of the drivers in the Cup Series event as they waited out the rain delay.

“I’ve met a few drivers, just got done playing ping-pong with Bubba (Wallace),” said Fields of the 23XI driver, who was featured in a number of promotional events leading up to the Chicago Street Race weekend. “Just the whole experience has been awesome. Like I said before, I’m definitely gonna keep up with it now and just watch it a lot more.”