STATESVILLE, N.C. — After reportedly enduring a tragedy in his family, one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers in history won’t be racing in Chicago this weekend.

Jimmie Johnson will not take part in Sunday’s inaugural Cup Series race on Sunday, the Legacy Motor Club said on Tuesday. TMZ is reporting that his wife Chandra Janway’s parents, Jack and Terry Janway along with Johnson’s nephew Dalton Janway were found dead in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

According to the report, police are investigating it as a murder-suicide.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” said the race team in a statement on social media. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson was scheduled to run the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Chicago Street Race. It’s part of a part-time schedule for driver who retired from full-time NASCAR racing in 2020, then began driving open-wheel cars in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021 & 2022.

Returning to NASCAR in 2023, Chicago would have been his fourth race for Legacy Motor Club this season. He took part in the Daytona 500 on February 19 (Finished 39th), the Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix on March 26 in Austin (Finished 31st), and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29 in Charlotte (Finished 37th).

Likely to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame once his driving career is complete, Johnson is tied for sixth in all-time Cup Series wins with 83. His seven Cup Series championships are tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history.