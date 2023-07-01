CHICAGO – Taking part in a promotional event on Friday at the newest addition to Wrigley Field, one of NASCAR’s drivers said what many are thinking ahead of a pair of unique races this weekend.

“Hardest race of the year for sure,” said 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for the Chicago Street Race’s Cup Series event on Sunday.

He was at DraftKings Sportsbook on Addison and Sheffield on Friday with his 23XI teammate Tyler Reddick discussing the very unique challenge that’s ahead for the drivers on the 2.2-mile road course over the next few days.

Since the course wasn’t completed until late this week, drivers had no opportunity to get a chance to race on the circuit and see how to set up their cars. Their first chance to see how their machines would perform on the course was Saturday morning and afternoon when the Xfinity and Cup Series drivers go through 50 minutes of practice before a qualifying session.

For those in the Xfinity Series, the turnaround to race is only a few hours, with The Loop 121 set to begin at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Cup Series drivers don’t get any more track time after qualifying, with one day to think about their strategy before racing at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s not a lot of time to prepare for one of the biggest races in NASCAR’s 2023 season, so drivers had to rely on simulators, research by teams, or even a stroll around the area before the track was set up.

“I came up a few weeks ago and kinda walked the sidewalks, kinda got to see where our course was gonna be, get a look at the road and the conditions of that,” said Reddick. “They were actually out there welding the manhole covers down a few weeks ago when I was here. Kinda got an idea of it.

“But everyone at Toyota Racing Development works really hard at making the simulators as accurate as possible, really doing a good job with mimicking the track as close as possible.”

Reddick may feel a bit more comfortable than some of the drivers since he has a win on a road course this year, coming home with a victory in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin.

That’s of benefit to Wallace, who has a mindset ready when the Cup Series event gets going on Sunday afternoon.

“Tyler’s mentality and mind mentality are going to be totally different. We call him the ‘Road Course Jesus.’ He’s been really good, he’s been really solid. We’ve actually built up our program because of him, and it’s been really good on the road courses,” said Wallace. “For me, though, I think we look at as surviving, a track where there is no room for error. I think there’s one run-off in the 12 corners that we have.

“So remembering that, knowing you can take yourself out with one wrong move. Surviving, making sure that you’re there for the last lap, you’re going to end up with a good finish because I think a lot of people are going to try to make a name for themselves and try to hard.”

Even with his expertise on the road courses, Reddick has a simple mentality as he approaches this unique street course in Chicago.

“It’s just going to be about managing risk and reward, and that is a big challenge for sure,” said Reddick.

Larry Hawley has more from Reddick and Wallace from WGN News Now in the video above.