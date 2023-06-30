Jordan Bianchi, a NASCAR beat reporter for The Athletic, discusses the upcoming Xfinity & Cup Series races in downtown Chicago on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now on Friday.

CHICAGO — While the event has been debated in Chicago since it was announced in July 2022, the consensus has always been the same for the event for NASCAR.

It’s a major moment for the stock car company to shine with a unique event in a big media market in hopes of growing its visibility along with a new audience.

That’s what makes the Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 and Grant Park 220 critical events for NASCAR as they approach this weekend. They’ll put their best drivers on a 2.2-mile street course that’s like no other in the history of the sport.

It starts then ends in front of Buckingham Found as it goes around Grant Park with time on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue among other streets downtown. Chicago’s iconic skyline will be the backdrop for a pair of races NASCAR is counting on to be a success.

Yet there are a lot of variables for the race, especially since the drivers will be on the circuit for the very first time before qualifying on Saturday. Xfinity Series drivers will race hours after just getting used to the course while the Cup Series drivers hit the track at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

There are a host of variables for NASCAR as they look to put on a show and win over fans in Chicago, where there has been as much criticism as much as curiosity since plans for the event were announced a year ago.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic is a beat writer for NASCAR and he joined “9 Good Minutes” on Friday to discuss what this weekend means to the sport and what fans might expect.

You can watch his interview with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now.