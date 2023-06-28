CHICAGO — As crews continue to work to complete construction on the grounds of the 2.2-mile course downtown, a number of entities in Chicago are making their own preparations for the first NASCAR street race.

Officials from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Chicago Police, Chicago Fire Department, and NASCAR gathered Wednesday to address some of their plans ahead of the event on Saturday and Sunday.

They are not only dealing with the first-time event but also the upcoming July 4th holiday on Tuesday, making for one of the busiest weekends of 2023 for Chicago.

In terms of air quality, which has been low in Chicago the past few days, OEMC interim executive director Jose Tirado said they are monitoring the situation with the Illinois EPA. They don’t anticipate being in an air quality alert when the on-track activity begins Saturday but will adjust if smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to move through.

Chicago Fire Department commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said that they are providing special fire units and EMS resources for the NASCAR races, but will still be able to cover the rest of Chicago for calls during the weekend.

Chicago Police Department interim superintendent Fred Waller said there will be more officers on foot patrol and bike patrols downtown for the NASCAR event. Regular days off are also canceled for officers to make sure there is enough staff for the busy race weekend & upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Waller also said that there are plans in place for officers not to work a certain amount of days in a row and grant off-day requests on an individual basis.

NASCAR Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese said that Four Leaf Productions, whom they’ve partnered with to put on the race, has contracts in place with private security contractors to provide more security at the event. That will include 900 security personnel who are familiar with events with Grant Park & working with Chicago Police.

Giese reiterated that those without a ticket can take place at the free NASCAR festival at Butler Field during the entirety of the event.

Preparations for the first NASCAR street races in downtown Chicago have been underway since the event was announced in July 2022. Cars for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series will practice and qualify on Saturday, with Xfinity running their event at 4 p.m. that day.

The Cup Series race will be the only on-track activity on Sunday, with their race beginning at 4:30 p.m.