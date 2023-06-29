GARY, Ind. — The arrival of NASCAR in downtown Chicago is having a positive impact on one business that’s located in Northwest Indiana.

That’s Gary/Chicago Regional Airport, which will play a major role in the arrival and departure of the teams in the Xfinity and Cup Series races this weekend.

According to executive director Dan Vicari, a “majority of the participating teams” will be using their airport this weekend. Along with avoiding the congestion of the bigger airports – O’Hare & Midway – the location is an advantage that works in their favor.

Gary/Chicago Regional Airport is located 27 miles from Grant Park, where the 2.2-mile street course will be located for the Xfinity Series race on Saturday and the Cup Series race on Sunday.

“It means a lot,” said GCIA executive director Dan Vicari of NASCAR teams using the airport to arrive and depart Chicago. “We’ve been spending a lot of energy in expanding our airport, proving more accommodations to make sure our airport can be used by nearly any type of aircraft, upgrading our systems.”

When the race was announced last July, Vicari said the airport immediately tried to find a way to get involved and be a place where those from NASCAR could arrive then depart.

“We really saw the opportunity where teams could have a very easy time getting in and out of Chicago for the race downtown,” said Vicari. “We reached out to an organization called Choose Chicago and told them about why we thought we could be a preferred airport.

“The word has gotten out.”

Vicari said that the two fixed base operators located at GCIA were contacted by the NASCAR teams themselves or the charter companies that fly their staff to races.

“So those charter companies have reached out primarily, making sure that all the coordination is happening so they can come in seamlessly on Friday and leave on Sunday,” said Vicari.

Larry Hawley has more on Gary/Chicago International Airport’s preps for NASCAR Chicago weekend in the video above.