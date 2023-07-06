'He's still with us, but not in the way we all want him to be'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WGN) – The family of a Hermitage, Tennessee man who died after being electrocuted while working at a NASCAR street race in Chicago is still waiting for answers as to how exactly their loved one died.

Duane Tabinski, 53, was a beloved audio specialist, father, and husband.

“He was the love of my life, and I’m very lucky and fortunate that I had the 10 years I had with him. I wish it was longer,” Kristin Tabinski cried.

The life the two shared was one of a kind.

“The one thing that Duane used to say or we used to say to each other was, ‘I’m not perfect, but I’m perfect for you,'” she smiled with tears.

Cherished memories of his sense of humor and wit with time spent traveling the world together, Kristin said Duane quickly became friends with everyone he crossed.

“He’s still with us, but not in the way we all want him to be,” she said while beginning to sob.

Kristin recalled her husband’s last moments doing what he loved. Duane had worked hard, with his dream of providing audio for NASCAR coming to fruition Friday, debuting a speaker he’d created at NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race.

“He was just really excited about the NASCAR event because he was just…he wanted to see his creation in action. He hadn’t really been able to see it in full force,” she said. “When they turned it on and they debuted It, he just was grinning from ear to ear. He was so happy.”

Not long later, though, the bliss came to an end.

NASCAR officials said Duane suffered a “fatal medical emergency” while the medical examiner’s office determined he had died of electrocution.

“It was ruled as accidental death by electrocution and that’s probably the hardest thing,” she cried. “Duane was all about safety and electricity was the one thing that he didn’t joke about. He was very serious about it, so for him to have died from electrocution is just unreal. It just doesn’t seem right.”

The loss leaves a hole in the hearts of family and loved ones seeking answers.

“We are searching for answers so that this doesn’t happen to anybody else again and no other family has to go through this,” Kristin said.

According to Kristin, they are still waiting on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) report to determine what happened to Duane.

He leaves behind five children and seven grandchildren.