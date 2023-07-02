Organizers are hoping the weather cooperates Sunday for Day 2 of NASCAR in Chicago.

Day one of the first ever street race in Chicago was partially washed away by rain.

Saturday’s events started with Xfinity practice and qualifying. Then the checkered flag waved to start the race. But about halfway through, lightning and rain threats forced NASCAR to postpone it until Sunday.

The Loop 121 race will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday on lap number 26.

Gates will open to the general public at 9 a.m.

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 has been moved up to 4:05 p.m.

NASCAR announced that single-day tickets are still available for Sunday.

Also Saturday, the Chainsmokers concert scheduled for after the race was also canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

Some fans are requesting refunds. But most attendees didn’t let the rough weather rain on their parade and took in everything the debut race and events had to offer.