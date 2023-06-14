CHICAGO — NASCAR’s very first urban street race is hitting Chicago streets July 1 and 2, with the race expected to attract at least 100,000 ticket holders throughout an already busy weekend across the City.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, members of the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee hosted a hearing to learn more about NASCAR and the City’s plans to keep residents safe, while also managing traffic and crowd control.

“Safety and security of everyone attending the event, but also around the event, is our top priority,” said Julie Griese, President of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race. “When you look at the event itself, everyone will see concrete barriers that are going into place around the 2.2 mile course.”

According to Griese, each barrier weighs more than 10,000 pounds and is four feet tall. On top of the concrete barriers, there will also be an eight-foot-tall fence encompassing the entire perimeter of the race course.

“From the perspective that this is not new technology, its technology that they have used in races in the past,” said Daniel La Spata, 1st Ward Alderman. “We know that this isn’t going to be perfect. We know that there will be lessons that we learn from this weekend, from these weeks coming up — whether its NASCAR races, or any kind of event happening in grant park in the future.”

When it comes to police presence, a CPD deputy chief shared with WGN that the event will primarily be staffed by off-duty police officers, but CPD said they also anticipate cancelling days off for the majority of officers.