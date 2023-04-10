CHICAGO — One of the biggest questions that many in Chicago have ahead of the inaugural NASCAR street race was the impact it would have on commuting in the Loop and surrounding areas.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications provided some clarity on that on Monday.

That’s when they announced the traffic plan, including multiple closures and restrictions, for the event that will feature a stock car race on both Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

Here are key dates in June as the streets are prepared for NASCAR weekend.

Friday, June 2 – Parking restrictions along Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Saturday, June 10 – Ida B. Wells Dr. will close east of Michigan Ave. at 12:01 a.m. as construction begins on the main viewing areas.

– Ida B. Wells Dr. will close east of Michigan Ave. at 12:01 a.m. as construction begins on the main viewing areas. Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25 – Temporary closures for track wall installation.

Temporary closures for track wall installation. Monday, June 19 – Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 6 a.m

Here are some of the major closers that will start to take place the week of the event.

Sunday, June 25 – At 12:01 a.m., Jackson Dr. will close between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. with that road closing between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

At 12:01 a.m., Jackson Dr. will close between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. with that road closing between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Monday, June 26 – Starting at 6 a.m ., Congress Plaza Dr. will close and lane closures will start on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Starting at 6 a.m Congress Plaza Dr. will close and lane closures will start on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tuesday, June 27 – Starting at 6 a.m., curb lane closure begins on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation.

Starting at 6 a.m., curb lane closure begins on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Wednesday, June 28 – Beginning at 10 p.m., curb lane closure starts on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation.

Beginning at 10 p.m., curb lane closure starts on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. for track barrier installation. Thursday, June 29 – Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound Michigan Ave. closes between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr., and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound Michigan Ave. closes between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr., and traffic lane closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr. Thursday, June 29 – Starting at 10 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closes between Monroe Dr. and McFetridge Rd. and closure of Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Starting at 10 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closes between Monroe Dr. and McFetridge Rd. and closure of Roosevelt Rd. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Friday, June 30 – Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Ave. closes between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Ave. closes between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr. Saturday, July 1 – At 4 a.m., northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will close between McFetridge Dr. and Randolph St. as an added safety precaution. That will begin to be reopened on Sunday, July 2.

According to the OEMC, streets will begin to reopen as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, July 3rd, with the priority to reopen DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Michigan Ave., and Columbus Dr. Other closures will remain in place as the track wall, fence, and viewing structures are taken down.

All activities with the race are expected to be completed in full by Saturday, July 15.

As the event continues, the Chicago Park District plans to keep more than half the park open during the event, which includes the set-up and tear-down. That includes Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field, according to the OEMC release.