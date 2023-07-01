CHICAGO — No stranger to the limelight on Sundays, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been named the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event.

Temporarily trading the pigskin for a checkered flag, Fields will lead the kickoff to NASCAR’s Grant Park 220 as the Inaugural Chicago Street Race weekend continues.

Grand marshals are responsible for ordering drivers to their cars before the start of the race.

The announcement is the latest in the star-studded affair that will host Chicago-based hip-hop artist Twista as an Honorary Event Official for the pre-race ceremonies ahead of Sunday’s race.

Racing on the 2.2-mile street course for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Chicago natives Larenz, Lahmard, and Larron Tate served as Grand Marshals for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, The Loop 121.