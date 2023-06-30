CHICAGO — Whoever takes the checkered flag in the NASCAR Street Races downtown this weekend will get to take home creations that are Chicago’s very own.

That’s because the stock car company enlisted the help of two artists from the area to create trophies for the winner in the Xfinity Series’ “The Loop 121” and the Cup Series’ “Grant Park 220.”

Nicole Beck and Thomas Lucas were selected by NASCAR to head up the creation of one of the trophies each ahead of the July 1 & 2 event. They were given instruction to make a sculpture that would represent the city during the inaugural running of the street races, and both came up with their own style to make that happen.

Getting the chance to design the trophy for the Grant Park 220 Cup Series race was quite special for Lucas since racing has been a part of his life since he was a child.

“I love cars,” said Lucas. “I grew up around family – father, uncles – working on cars, building cars, drag racing, but I like all motorsports.”

Art has been his other passion since he graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Working with famed sculptor Richard Hunt, who has many pieces of art around the city, Lucas envisioned a few parts of the trophy that he wanted to feature.

Inspired by the works of Hunt, he decided to make it out of bronze while also making it into a triangle shape that’s pointing to the base. Perhaps the most unique aspect was his etching of the Chicago skyline at the top of the trophy,

The project took a few months as Lucas worked with Lunarburn Studio in Chicago to finish the trophy, doing so in time for race week at his Ravenswood studio.

“I think this is kinda a once-in-a-lifetime type situation,” said Lucas. “My father’s just tickled. He’s absolutely tickled, this full-circle thing. It’s sorta mind-blowing to be part of something, but as an artist, I tend to be part of things for the first time.

“There’s something really cool about being there at the ground level.”

Like Lucas, Beck came from a family where racing was a major part of life, and her brother was even a racer himself.

In fact, it was he that gave the artist the inspiration for how to design the trophy for the Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121.

“My brother’s involved in racing, and I was looking at the course maps and all that business and doing some research on it, which I always do,” said Beck. “The grandstand are situated directly in front of the Buckingham Fountain, so it was kinda a no-brainer to highlight the Buckingham Fountain.”

Beck wanted the base of the trophy to mimic the shape of the water pool of the iconic Chicago landmark, with the uprights rising out of it meant to symbolize the water that shoots up from Buckingham Fountain.

For two months she worked on it, getting help from a childhood friend who is in CGI design and Vector Custom Fabricating in Chicago to complete the project in her Tri-Taylor studio.

“This has been a really wonderful process, and NASCAR has been super collaborative,” said Beck.

Also an alumnus of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, she’s traditionally designed much larger sculptures for the City of Chicago, Elmhurst, along with the University of Illinois’ campus in Champaign-Urbana.

This one, however, was much different.

“I get to talk about the process and what my inspiration is, and I rarely get that opportunity to engage with the public,” said Beck, noting the increased media attention that came with designing the NASCAR trophy.

