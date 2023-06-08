CHICAGO – One of Chicago’s professional sports teams has decided to play a part in the first stock car races ever to be held downtown in July.

The White Sox have announced that they'll have primary sponsorship on @tydillon's No. 77 car during the @NASCARChicago Street Race on July 1-2.

The @SpireMotorsport driver will drive a White Sox-theme Chevy Camaro & race suit during the event.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4A72WNO7Oc — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 8, 2023

The White Sox announced on Thursday morning that they will have the primary sponsorship on the No. 77 car of Ty Dillon during the inaugural Chicago Street Race in July.

As part of the partnership with Spire Motorsports, he will drive a White Sox-themed Chevy Camaro in the Cup Series race that will be run on Sunday, July 2 on the 2.2-mile street course downtown.

Courtesy: Chicago White Sox

The team released images of the design of the No. 77 car on Thursday morning, with Dillon also wearing a White Sox-themed driver’s suit.

Chicago-based Beggar’s Pizza will also have associate sponsorship, with their logo being featured near the wheel wells toward the back of the car.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to partner with the Chicago White Sox for this unique opportunity as part of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and have Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet on display at Guaranteed Rate Field during NASCAR night,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony in a news release. “This partnership gives both Spire Motorsports and the White Sox an opportunity to acknowledge and honor our respective fan bases and celebrate Chicago sports culture together.”

Dillon is in his first season with Spire Motorsports as a full time Cup Series driver and is currently 33rd in the point standings. He’s taken part in 217 events in NASCAR’s top series with two Top 5 finishes and seven Top 10 finishes.