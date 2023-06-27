CHICAGO — In the first-ever NASCAR event held downtown, it’s fitting that a Chicago group will take part in one of the major ceremonies before the biggest race of the weekend.

Uniting Voices Chicago, formerly known as the Chicago Children’s Choir, will sing the National Anthem ahead of the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

There will be 33 singers from the group, ages 14-18, who’ll take part in the performance of the song on the 2.2-mile street course just before the start of the race at 4:30 p.m.

Josephine Lee, the president of Uniting Voices Chicago, said the opportunity came about thanks to the organization’s chairperson of their marketing committee Caroline Dettman.

“Chicago is an epicenter for great cultural institutions, and we at United Voices Chicago believe in creating world citizens and global ambassadors through the power of music,” said Lee. “To be on this world stage is such an honor and a privilege for the thousands of youth we serve in Chicago.”

Isis Clark, who at 17 years old will take part in the singing of the national anthem at NASCAR, hopes it will not only help the choir to continue growing in number locally but also have an impact on those watching.

“Every time we do things like this, it’s a different experience,” said Clark. “We just recently went to Miami, we had our Miami tour. Every time we do something, it has a different impact on different people, so I feel like for this event, we’re going to impact someone differently than we did before.

“Continuing that is what makes me happy to be a part of the choir.”

Being in the spotlight is nothing new for Uniting Voices, who’ve collaborated with the Lyric Opera, Ravinia, projects with Chance the Rapper, along with a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live with artist Karol G.

Performing the National Anthem is something they’re very familiar with, and will be ready for another high-profile moment on Sunday.

“They’ve been rehearsing all year long. They sang at the Bulls game so this national anthem has been part of our repertoire for several years,” said Lee. “It is an acapella version – pretty complex with harmonies – so we’re thrilled to share this with the city and our nation, and the world.”

Larry Hawley has more with Clark and Lee on United Voices Chicago performing at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race from WGN News Now in the video above.