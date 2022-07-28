CHICAGO — Following news that NASCAR is on course for a stop in Chicago next year, city officials revealed new details about how the race will impact the downtown area.

Crain’s Chicago Business reports that the race, scheduled to take place July 1-2 in 2023, will tie up all of Grant Park for two weeks. The city’s Park District issued a permit to organizers that spans from June 22 to July 5.

NASCAR issued the following statement:

In collaboration with the City of Chicago and Choose Chicago/the Chicago Sports Commission to bring world renown events that elevate Chicago’s global sports presence, the Chicago Park District entered into a permit agreement with NASCAR for non-race activities which include a fan festival celebrating the NASCAR Cup Series Street Race, to take place in Grant Park. As with other large events permitted on park property, the District will work with the organizers and the community over the coming months to ensure its success for the city.

The race course will include DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and South Columbus Drive.

It is still unclear how long streets will be shut down or if NASCAR will compensate for their use.