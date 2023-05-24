CHICAGO — While the one featuring the stock cars is getting a lot of attention, there is another race that’s in Chicago this summer that will take to the waters of Lake Michigan.

On Wednesday, representatives from both races are joining up to promote both events that are coming to the “Windy City” over the next month and a half.

Officials from the NASCAR Chicago Street race and Sail GP joined together for a preview of their respective races at Navy Pier as each begins their countdown to the events.

Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese and Copper Dressler, a member of the U.S. SailGP team, will participate in a helmet swap as part of the event. There will also be a crossover challenge for the events announced during that news conference.

The Rolex United States Sail GP will take place around Navy Pier and Lake Michigan from June-14 and is the second year the event has called Chicago home.

NASCAR is making history this summer in downtown Chicago as they stage their first-ever street course event in the city. Previously racing at Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway, the company will stage both an Xfinity & Cup Series race on a 2.2-mile course in The Loop that starts and ends on Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain.

WGN News Now is carried the NASCAR and SailGP joint news conference from Navy Pier live and you can watch the replay in the video above.

You can also read more on the upcoming NASCAR street course race in this guide from WGN News Now by clicking here.