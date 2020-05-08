NASCAR cancels Chicagoland Speedway race weekend for 2020

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 30: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, crosses the finish line to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 30, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

JOLIET – A schedule adjustment due to the COVID-19 pandemic means that NASCAR won’t making its annual visit to the Chicago area.

The Chicagoland Speedway announced that their race weekend, originally scheduled for June 18-21, has been canceled and will not be made up in 2020. The Monster Energy Series race, scheduled for the 21st, has been “reassigned” to Darlington Raceway on May 17th, with the Xfinity race being held May 19th at Darlington.

A Gander RV & Outdoors Truck and ARCA Menards Series event have yet to be reassigned.

“The difficult decision to realign our race events was a combination of where we fell on the schedule, proximity to NASCAR’s teams and the safety and well-being of our community and larger NASCAR industry,” said Chicagoland President Scott Paddock in a statement released by the venue. “We will miss the roar of the engines at Chicagoland Speedway this season, but we will be rooting for and supporting our NASCAR colleagues at Darlington Raceway as competition returns on Sunday, May 17.”

Located in Joliet, the speedway has hosted a NASCAR Monster Energy and Xfinity Series race every year since 2001. It has hosted the Truck Series every year since 2009.

NASCAR is returning to the track starting on May 17th with seven races in 11 days at Darlington Raceway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. These events will go on without fans.