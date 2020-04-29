Naperville native Broc Rutter makes the jump from Division III to NFL

After signing with the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, Broc Rutter believes he landed in the perfect spot to start his NFL career.

“They are such a great organization, their offensive system fits my game really well,” said Rutter, who signed with San Fran Saturday as an undrafted free agent. “Learning from their coaches is huge for me and my growth as a quarterback.”

From Division III to the NFL, the North Central College quarterback has already reached heights few felt he could. Last season only eight players from DIII schools made an opening day roster.

“It’s really cool because not many guys get the opportunity,” Rutter noted. “I’m aware and lucky and prepared to make most of this.”

The Naperville native caught NFL evaluators attention as he led his hometown Cardinals to the NCAA Division III National Championship in December, smashing the Division III career passing yards record on his way to winning the Gagliardi Trophy as the nation’s top DIII player.

“It’s been a super cool journey. I’ve been trying to soak it in, but it’s still so surreal and happened so quickly. I need to take time to recap everything and think about all we accomplished, not only me, but our team, school, and everything.”

As for his new teammates, Rutter has already heard from one of them: Robbie Gould, the former Bear and current 49er kicker who called the quarterback Saturday night.

“He reached out to me, welcomed me to the team, said let me know if you need anything or have questions,” explained Rutter. “Growing up in Chicago watching him, that was a really cool moment for me and I’m grateful he reached out. It shows his true character.”

Rutter has already started diving into the 49ers playbook, and even though a lot more people now know his name, he’s determined to stay grounded.

“It’s been different, but I’ve tried to stay true to myself and how I got to this moment,” Rutter said. “I think it’s a cool opportunity I get to do this because it brings some spotlight for my teammates and coaches at North Central. It just shows how many great guys we have at North Central helped me along the way.”