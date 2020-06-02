Move of Notre Dame-Navy game to Annapolis is a historic one

SOUTH BEND, IN – NOVEMBER 16: Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jafar Armstrong (8) runs with the football in game action during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen on November 16, 2019 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – Back in May, athletic director Jack Swarbrick wasn’t quite ready to cancel his football program’s overseas trip Ireland just let. But with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world, many expected Notre Dame’s game in Dublin not to go off.

On Monday, that thought was made official.

The game against Navy that was scheduled for Aviva Stadium in Dublin for August 29th has been moved back to the United States. Now it will be played in Annapolis on either Saturday, September 5th or Sunday, September 6th.

That means that Navy will be the host school, and that fact makes this a historic game.

In the previous 94 match-ups between the programs, games have either been played at Notre Dame Stadium or neutral sites. They’ve had a number of games against the Midshipmen played in nearby Baltimore but never at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.

The teams last played in Maryland back in 2014, when the Irish beat the Midshipmen at Fex Ex Field in Landover.

Notre Dame leads the series 77-13-1 and have won the last three games.