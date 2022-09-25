CHICAGO – If there was one stat in Week 2 that stood out to most people who watch the Bears, it’s the number of passes that Justin Fields threw against the Packers.

In a league where getting the ball in the air is commonplace, the quarterback only made 11 attempts through the air over the course of 60 minutes in a 27-10 defeat. While the running game had a solid day with David Montgomery getting 122 yards, there is concern as to why the team isn’t airing it out, especially as Fields continues his development as an NFL quarterback.

So will the quarterback ask for more throws this week? Is it a priority to get the ball in the air against the Texans in Week 3?

That was one of the storylines of “Monster’s Mash” during “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as we look ahead to the contest against Houston at Soldier Field.

Along with the Bears’ passing game, this edition of the segment discusses how the Bears will deal without having linebacker Matt Adams in the lineup due to an injury. Meanwhile, the defense is looking to improve their ability to stop the run as they currently rank last in the league in that category.

As the Bears try to get the passing game going, they’ll hope to get Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney going as each has struggled to get touches this year. Meanwhile, David Montgomery hopes he can remain strong after arguably his best game as a pro against the Packers in Week 2.

You can watch the entire “Monster’s Mash” segment in the video above.