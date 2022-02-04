MLBPA rejects the owner’s request for mediation in CBA negotiations

LINCROFT, NJ – JANUARY 28: An official MLB baseball sits on top of an MLB game-used base with a lock and chain around it to represent the lockout between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on January 28, 2022 in Lincroft, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – With the start of spring training just weeks away, it appears that Major League Baseball Players and owners are no closer to reaching a new collective bargaining agreement.

That became apparent over the last 24 hours when it came to the issue of mediating the talks in hopes of ending the lockout imposed by owners in December.

On Friday, the Major League Baseball Players Association officially rejected the league’s request to get mediation in hopes of bringing the sides together.

“Two months after implementing their lockout, and just two days after committing to Players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation,” said the MLBPA in a statement Friday. “After consultation with our Executive Board, and taking into account a variety of factors, we have declined this request.

“The clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table. Players stand ready to negotiate.”

So far there have been reportedly four meetings between players and owners without significant progress made towards a new agreement. As negotiations continue to stall, Spring Training seems likely to have a delay with the worry that it could impact the regular season that is scheduled to start on March 31st.

MLB had requested a mediator in hopes of getting a deal done, but needed the MLBPA’s approval to do so, which they didn’t give.

“Our goal is to have players on the field and fans in the ballparks for Spring Training and Opening Day,” said Major League Baseball in a statement Friday after the MLBPA decision. “With camps scheduled to open in less than two weeks, it is time to get immediate assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to help us work through our differences and break the deadlock. It is clear the most productive path forward would be the involvement of an impartial third party to help bridge gaps and facilitate an agreement.

“It is hard to understand why a party that wants to make an agreement would reject mediation from the federal agency specifically tasked with resolving these disputes, including many successes in professional sports. MLB remains committed to offering solutions at the table and reaching a fair agreement for both sides.”

There hasn’t been a work stoppage before this since the 1994-1995 player’s strike that canceled the playoffs and World Series in the first year. The next season, a deal was finally reached with a late start to both Spring Training and the regular season.