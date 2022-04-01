NEW YORK – In order to keep fans at the ballpark fully informed about the decisions made during replays, Major League Baseball is taking a page from a few other sports leagues in 2022.

The league announced on Friday that umpires will have in-park announcements for the results of replay reviews starting this season. In the past, when a replay was held, the umpire would only hand signal the result without an announcement.

Announcing the results of a call has been common practice in the NFL for decades and has been a part of the NHL for years as well.

MLB said that umpires have been undergoing training in Arizona and Florida during spring training in order to prepare for making announcements in 2021.

This has been a move that some have wanted for a number of years in baseball since it was sometimes unclear what a ruling was to fans and even those on television since they were never spoken. Part of this new initiative will involve an umpire explaining why or why not a ruling on the field was overturned.

Replay was introduced in the MLB and has continued to evolve over the last 14 years when it comes to the number of replays a team can have in a game along with what can be reviewed.

Fans of the Cubs can see this change for the first time on the team’s Opening Day on April 7th against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.