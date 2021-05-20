MLB suspends Tyler Duffey for throwing behind Yermin Mercedes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 18: Tyler Duffey #21 of the Minnesota Twins argues with umpire Chad Whitson #62 after being ejected for throwing a pitch behind Yermin Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at Target Field on May 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 5-4. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Tony La Russa might not have had a problem with Tyler Duffey throwing behind Yermin Mercedes, but Major League Baseball did.

Duffey received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally firing a pitch past Mercedes Tuesday night. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli got a one-game suspension, too. Baldelli is serving his suspension in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with the Angels. However, Duffey has elected to appeal.

The incident gained national attention following La Russa’s postgame comments about the incident, which he did not think was intentional.

“It wasn’t obvious to me. Guy threw a sinker. It didn’t look good. I wasn’t that suspicious. I’m suspicious if somebody throws at somebody’s head. I don’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that,” explained La Russa. “What did they do? Guy might have been just trying to get a sinker in. You don’t read minds. I’m not going to read their mind. I also don’t second guess the umpire when it’s his judgment.”

The White Sox start a three-game set with Yankees Friday.