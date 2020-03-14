MLB suspends spring training operations immediately

NEW YORK – The games in the Grapefruit and the Cactus League leagues have already been canceled, but Major League Baseball continues to take steps towards keeping team activities down as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Another one of those was taken on Friday night.
The league decided to suspend all spring training operations immediately, which means that teams can’t hold any kind of organized activity. This comes after the MLB’s decision to postpone all spring training games and delay the start of the season at least two weeks due to the concern over the coronavirus.
At this point, players have three options as they continue with their offseason:
- Can return to their hometown
- Can return to their club’s home city
- Can remain in their spring training city
Players can work out on their own at the facilities, but none of the workouts can be organized.