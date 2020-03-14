MLB suspends spring training operations immediately

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: General view of the stadium at Camelback Ranch during a Cactus League spring training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox at on February 24, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The games in the Grapefruit and the Cactus League leagues have already been canceled, but Major League Baseball continues to take steps towards keeping team activities down as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Another one of those was taken on Friday night.

Here’s MLB’s official release on the suspension of Spring Training operations: pic.twitter.com/OxWzP0m8u0 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 13, 2020

The league decided to suspend all spring training operations immediately, which means that teams can’t hold any kind of organized activity. This comes after the MLB’s decision to postpone all spring training games and delay the start of the season at least two weeks due to the concern over the coronavirus.

At this point, players have three options as they continue with their offseason:

Can return to their hometown Can return to their club’s home city Can remain in their spring training city

Players can work out on their own at the facilities, but none of the workouts can be organized.