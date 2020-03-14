Breaking News
Full list of Chicago-area COVID-19 closures
WATCH LIVE
WGN News at Nine

MLB suspends spring training operations immediately

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: General view of the stadium at Camelback Ranch during a Cactus League spring training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox at on February 24, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The games in the Grapefruit and the Cactus League leagues have already been canceled, but Major League Baseball continues to take steps towards keeping team activities down as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Another one of those was taken on Friday night.

The league decided to suspend all spring training operations immediately, which means that teams can’t hold any kind of organized activity. This comes after the MLB’s decision to postpone all spring training games and delay the start of the season at least two weeks due to the concern over the coronavirus.

At this point, players have three options as they continue with their offseason:

  1. Can return to their hometown
  2. Can return to their club’s home city
  3. Can remain in their spring training city

Players can work out on their own at the facilities, but none of the workouts can be organized.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News