Major League Baseball’s 11-man competition committee adopted a number of rule changes Thursday, which included widening the runner’s lane going to first base, while also shortening the pitch clock in different situations.

When it comes to the new pitch clock rule, the time limit for pitchers to deliver a pitch while runners are on base will be shortened from 20 seconds down to 18, in an effort to continue to speed up games, as evidenced by the implementation of the pitch clock last season.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince, the strategy behind shortening the pitch clock even more from last season was backed by the idea to get the seven-ish minutes back that accumulated at the end of games from April to September.

Average game length by month in 2023:

April — 2:37

May — 2:38

June — 2:39

July — 2:41

August — 2:41

September — 2:44

The new runner’s lane overrides a rule that has existed since the National League mandated in 1882 that runners must be within the 3-foot box on the foul side of the base line during the final 45 feet between home and first. Violators were subject to being called out for interfering with fielders taking a throw. The rule was designed to prevent collisions; foul lines intersected the middle of bases until the bags were moved entirely into fair territory in 1887.

The change will widen the lane to include 18-to-24 inches of fair territory until the edge of the grass, but MLB said it will allow a grace period for compliance on a case-by-case basis based on how difficult or time-consuming it may be to modify certain MLB ballparks.

Put more simply, the new runners lane rule essentially sets up a slightly different version of the game, the floor is lava, where runners going up the first base line will have to treat the grass as lava, or risk being called out by umpires.

Among other notable changes adopted, MLB’s competition committee also voted to enforce pitchers having to face at least one batter if they warmed up on the mound in the previous half inning.