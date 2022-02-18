MLB postpones spring training games till March 5th as the lockout continues

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 01: A general view of the Major League Baseball logo on top of the dugout prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves on April 1, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – For the first time since Major League Baseball owners locked out the players in December, games have been postponed.

On Friday, the league officially called off spring training games until March 5th as the owners and players still have not come to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Cubs were slated to begin their games on February 26th against the Dodgers at Sloan Park while the White Sox were to have opened up the spring training slate against the Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

Right now, the postponement of games is just a single week, but a lack of a deal could force more postponements sooner than later.

This move comes as pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to spring training this week and begin workouts for the 2022 season that’s slated to begin on March 31st. Naturally, that didn’t happen, but as of right now there has been no plans as of yet to delay the start of the regular season.

On Thursday, the Major League Baseball Players Association presented their latest CBA proposal to the owners, which was a counter-proposal to the league’s offer the previous Saturday. The sides are slated to meet again on Monday in hopes of getting a deal struck to get camps open and the regular season started on time.

This has been an interruption of what has been nearly three decades of labor peace between the owners and the players following the 1994 strike that canceled that season’s playoffs and World Series. In fact, that was the last CBA related delay for the MLB, with the strike forcing a delayed start to the 1995 season as well.