MLB moves the 2021 All-Star Game, Draft out of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A banner displays the announcement of the All Star Game being played in Atlanta in 2021 during an MLB game of the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – After weeks of speculation, Major League Baseball has decided to relocate a pair of events in Georgia after the passage of a controversial election.

On Friday, the league decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Truist Park in Atlanta that was scheduled for July 13th along with the amateur draft that was scheduled to end on that day and begin on July 11th.

This is being done in response to the controversial voter bill that was recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March. Critics believe this new law will disenfranchise voters due to new restrictions on voting by mail along with more legislative control over the process.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement.” “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.

“In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.

“We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB’s planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.”