MLB extends support for Minor League players through May

Major League Baseball is extending its league-wide initiative to financial support Minor League players through May 31st or until the beginning of the season if it comes first.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting the compensation will be in the ballpark of $400 per week.

Good news: All minor league players will be receiving $400 a week from Major League Baseball teams through at least May 31, source tells ESPN. They’ll receive medical benefits, too. Announcement by the league is expected soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 31, 2020

All players will continue to receive medical benefits and may continue to use any balance they have in the College Scholarship Plan or Continuing Education Program.

Players under a Major League contract, those who are already receiving housing, food or other services from Clubs, and players on the Restricted, Voluntary Retired, Disqualified or Ineligible Lists are all exceptions to the extension.