MLB cancels two more regular season series as owners, players can’t reach a deal on a new CBA

LINCROFT, NJ – JANUARY 28: An official MLB baseball sits on top of an MLB game-used base with a lock and chain around it to represent the lockout between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on January 28, 2022 in Lincroft, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Despite another lengthy round of negotiations over the last day-and-a-half, Major League Baseball owners and players still don’t have a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Because of that, commissioner Rob Manfred has made the decision to cancel two more regular season series in addition to the two that were canceled last week. This means that Opening Day will not take place until April 14th at the earliest.

These four canceled series are the first in the MLB due to a work stoppage since the 1994-1995 player’s strike. The lockout is in it’s 98th day and shows no sign of ending in the next few days after Wednesday’s decision.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” said Manfred in a statement released by the MLB. “The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation’s continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.

“We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered.”

This latest move comes after nearly 17 hours of negotiations on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning along with talks later in the day failed to produce a deal on a new CBA. A major reported sticking point for both sides is now the international draft, which the owners want but the players are against.

The White Sox now have 12 games off their schedule, with six more being canceled as a result of the decision on Wednesday. The team’s three-game series with the Tigers in Detroit April 8-10 is now off along with a three-game stretch with the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field April 12-14.

Right now, the team’s opening day is scheduled for Friday, April 15th against the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For the Cubs, the new Opening Day is now Thursday, April 14 in Colorado as they start a four-game series against the Rockies. Six more games were canceled on top of the five that were already called off, including a four-game home series against the Brewers at Wrigley Field April 7-10 along with a two-series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh April 12 & 13th.

As of now, the Wrigley Field opener would be Monday, April 18th against the Rays.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more update.