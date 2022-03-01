MLB cancels the first two regular season series after no agreement was reached on a new CBA

FILE – A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no public announcement was made. “It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play,” Travis Tygart, chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

JUPITER, Fla. – In what has been an emotional week-and-a-half for Major League Baseball executives, owners, players, and fans, the worst-case scenario has come to pass when it comes to getting a new collective bargaining agreement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday afternoon that the league is canceling the March 31st opening day along with the first two series after nine straight days of negotiations in Jupiter, Florida failed to produce an agreement with the Major League Baseball Player’s Association.

This is the first time that a work stoppage has forced regular season games to be canceled since the 1994-1995 player’s strike that lasted 232 days. During that time, 948 games were canceled, the 1994 playoffs and World Series were called off, and the 1995 season was started nearly a month late.

Manfred is following through on the threat made late last week to cancel regular season games in hopes of getting an agreement on a new CBA. The original deadline to reach the deal was set for Monday, but it was extended to Tuesday at 5 PM when there appeared to be progress in those talks.

That would turn out not to be the case, as the MLBPA reportedly turned down the latest proposal by the owners this afternoon.

Sticking points for the sides remain minimum player salary, the collective balance tax, or the “Luxury Tax,” pre-arbitration bonus pool, along with the number of teams in the postseason.

Here are the series being canceled for the White Sox after today's decision by the MLB after a new CBA wasn't reached.

March 31-April 3 – vs Twins – 3 Games

April 4-7 – at Royals (3 Games)

Because of the cancellation, the White Sox will lose six games off their schedule as their home opening series against the Twins and their first road series against the Royals have been called off.

Here are the Cubs' games that are being canceled due to the MLB's decision today after an agreement on a new CBA wasn't reached.

March 31-April 3 – at Reds – (3 Games)

April 4-6 – vs Cardinals (2 Games)

The Cubs will lose five games because of the decision as their first series against the Reds is off along with their home opening two-game set wit the Cardinals.