NEW YORK – Players and fans will be dealing with a few new rules in Major League Baseball games during the 2023 season.

The league announced three major rule changes that will be coming for next season that were approved by a majority vote of MLB’s competition committee on Friday.

These new rule changes are:

Pitch Clock

The league will now time pitchers on the mound, requiring that they start the throwing motion to the plate within 15 seconds of each pitch when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when there are runners on-base. A pitcher can disengage with the rubber twice during an at-bat, and if a hurler does more than that, it will result in a balk. Hitters have to be in the batter’s box within eight seconds of the start of the clock and are allowed one timeout per at-bat.

Shift Ban

Two infielders must be on each side of second base when a pitch is thrown and each infielder must have both feet on the outer boundary of the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. Also, infielders can’t switch sides unless there is a substitution.

Bigger Bases

Starting in 2023, the size of first, second, and third base will increase from 15 inches to 18 inches in what the league says is a move for player safety.

You can see a full explanation of the new rules in place for 2023 by clicking here.

The Major League Baseball Player’s Association released a statement shortly after the new rules were passed saying that the players who are on the competition committee voted against both the pitch clock and the shift ban.