MEADOWLANDS, NJ — Kicker Michael Badgley was on his game. Unfortunately for the rest of the Bears offense and special teams, they weren’t.

Badgley went 4-4 on field goals filling in for the injured Cairo Santos, but the offense failed to produce a touchdown and a costly dropped punt late in the fourth quarter by Velus Jones Jr. put the nail in the Bears’ coffin as they lost 20-12 against the New York Giants Sunday.

While the Bears shot themselves in the foot, the Giants racked up 262 yards on the ground, 146 of which came from lead back Saquon Barkley and another 68 came from Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who also punched in 2 rushing TDs on the day.

Khalil Herbert continued to put up solid numbers filling in for David Montgomery, finishing with 19 carries for 77 yards on the day, good for 4.1 yards-per-carry.

Justin Fields finished the day 11-22 with 174 passing yards (a season high), but was also sacked six times.

The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at noon in Minneapolis.