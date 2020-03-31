Minor league baseball players make do during their season delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While there are hundreds of Major League Baseball players making adjustments to their routine during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are even more minor leaguers doing the same.

One of those is Cody Bohanek, a prospect in the Mets organization, who is able to stay at home in Oak Lawn to train. It's a good situation for him as preparations continue for the 2020 season, but it's tougher for other minor leaguers in the same situation.

While they are getting some money from the clubs through April 8th through an agreement reached earlier this month, it's still a struggle for many to keep going without a full salary.

The Athletic's Emily Waldon has stepped up to get help for these players everyone, including Bohanek, wait things out over at least the next month.

Josh Frydman caught up with both Cody and Emily, and had their story in the video above.