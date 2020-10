CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 25: Members of the Chicago Fire enter the field of play before a match against FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field on August 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Major League Soccer announced Wednesday night’s match between Minnesota United and Chicago Fire FC has been postponed due to a suspected case of COVID-19 on Minnesota United.

Wednesday’s match was postponed to allow for further testing and evaluation, according to team officials.

A date and time for a rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.