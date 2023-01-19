SOUTH BEND – The winnest coach in the history of Notre Dame men’s basketball will be leaving the program in a few months.

On Thursday afternoon, the school announced that Mike Brey will “step away” from the program at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season. That will complete his 23rd at the school as he leaves as Fighting Irish men’s basketball head coaching wins leader with 481 as of Thursday.

This announcement came after Notre Dame lost 84-71 to Florida State in South Bend on Tuesday night, dropping their record to 1-7 in the ACC and 9-10 overall.

“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” said Brey in a statement released by the school. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”

“From Fr. Malloy hiring me, to Fr. Jenkins’ guidance and Jack’s (Swarbrick) friendship, I leave this place with immense gratitude to the University and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I look forward to working with Jack in any role that can help the Notre Dame family.”

Arriving from Delaware in 2000 to replace Matt Doherty, who left to take the job at North Carolina, Brey has led Notre Dame to 13 NCAA Tournaments and 15 wins in “March Madness,” including Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016.

The Fighting Irish won the 2001 Big East West Division title and the 2015 ACC Tournament with Brey leading the program. During his time in South Bend, he was named the Big East Coach of the Year three times, and in 2011 won the AP, USBWA, and Basketball Times National Coach of the Year honors.