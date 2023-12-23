JOLIET, Ill. — Chicago-native, Joliet West High School alum and Michigan State University basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. is recovering from surgery after being shot in the leg, according to the Detroit Free Press’s Chris Solari.

The Joliet Police Department said officers were sent to the 300 block of St Jude Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of two people being shot. When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old male who was shot in his left thigh and a 19-year-old female who was shot in the pelvis.

According to Joliet PD, their preliminary investigation showed both victims were inside a residence with others when it is believed that a male suspect armed with a handgun entered through the front door of the residence and opened fire, hitting both victims.

The 18-year-old male and the 19-year-old female were both transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department and are listed as being in stable condition with injuries that are non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect fled the scene of the crime and is still at-large.

The motive and intended target of the shooting are unknown and still under investigation.

Police have yet to identify either of the victims in the shooting.

A MSU spokesperson shared a statement from Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo with WGN News Saturday. The statement confirmed Fears Jr.’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and that he underwent surgery Saturday morning.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably,” Izzo said. “While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

Fears Jr. posted a picture to his Instagram story Saturday afternoon captioned, “Minor setback we gone be good appreciate y’all.”

Solari said a school spokesperson confirmed to him that Fears Jr. was shot in his leg somewhere around his hometown of Joliet, Illinois.

Fears Jr. was ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of the state of Illinois by 247Sports and On3 his senior year at Joliet West. He was also a 2023 McDonalds All-American and MaxPreps Illinois High School Basketball Player of the Year.

Joliet PD said their investigation is still active and anyone with information that can help lead detectives to identifying the suspect(s) and making an arrest can reach out to the Joliet Police Department’s Investigative Division at 815-724-3020, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

Stay with WGN News, as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.