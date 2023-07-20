NEW YORK — In a match-up that featured a former White Sox No. 1 starter and a pitcher the current club hopes could develop into one someday, it was Michael Kopech who came out on top.

It was a much-needed performance for the starter and it kept the brooms from being brought out at Citi Field on Friday.

After a trip to the IL and a difficult start to the second half, Kopech delivered a strong performance in the White Sox 6-2 win over the Mets and starter Jose Quintana. Kopech gave up just one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts compared to four walks.

The 89-pitch effort along with a four-run sixth inning by the White Sox allowed the team to leave New York with a win in the three-game series as their record goes to 41-57.

Kopech needed this performance after a rough stretch in late June and early July where he gave up nine earned runs in 8 2/3 innings with a stay on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation in the middle. He allowed his only run in the fifth on a home run but didn’t allow another runner to reach third base until he was pulled in the sixth inning with two outs and a runner on.

That came after the White Sox blew the game open in the sixth after Quintana, who pitched for the White Sox from 2012-2017, left the game after allowing two runs over five innings. Mets reliever Drew Smith would surrender four runs on three hits, including an RBI double to Yasmani Grandal and a run-scoring triple by Elvis Andrus.

It was a positive end to what had been a rough series for the White Sox and a rough stretch for their young starter.